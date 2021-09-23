Matthew Stafford: I have a ton of respect for what Tom Brady has done and is doing now

Getty Images

When the Rams and Buccaneers meet for the third time in three years on Sunday, this matchup will feature another new quarterback.

Last year Tom Brady had replaced Jameis Winston, who threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns and an interception in the Buccaneers 55-40 victory in 2019.

This year, Matthew Stafford replaces Jared Goff, who threw for 376 yards with three touchdowns and two picks in Los Angeles’ 27-24 victory over Tampa Bay in 2020.

Stafford and Brady have played a few times over the years, with Brady winning the last battle between the two QBs late last year — though Stafford injured his ankle early in that game. Still, Stafford said he “obviously” doesn’t see Sunday’s game as simply a matchup between him and Brady.

“We’re going against a great defense that’s playing about as good as any defense in the league the last year, year and a half,” Stafford said Wednesday, via Kevin Modesti of the Southern California News Group. “It’s two teams that are playing good football right now going against each other. I’m excited about it. Big challenge for us.”

Still, Stafford said he has “a ton of respect for what [Brady’s] done in the past and, shoot, what he’s doing right now.”

Stafford has been as advertised for the Rams through two games, completing 70 percent of his passes for 599 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. He’s also averaging 10.7 yards per attempt — well above his career average of 7.2 with Detroit — and leading the league with 15.4 yards per completion.