Micah Parsons wants to be the Terminator to opposing quarterbacks

Getty Images

The Cowboys shifted first-round pick Micah Parsons‘ role in his second NFL game and the rookie’s move to a pass rushing role paid off for the team.

Parsons came up with a key sack of Justin Herbert in Dallas’ win over the Chargers and it looks like he’ll be back in that role against the Eagles this week. While Randy Gregory is set to return from the COVID-19 reserve list, DeMarcus Lawrence is still out with a broken foot and Dorrance Armstrong is dealing with an ankle injury.

That should leave Parsons on the hunt for quarterback Jalen Hurts and he said he’s approaching the role as if he’s a cyborg from the future.

“Every quarterback that’s on the season is on the hit list,” Parsons said, via Jori Epstein of USAToday.com. “I want all of them. Herbert was just the guy I had that week. But Hurts, he’s on the hit list now too. You got to look at it like you’re trying to be the Terminator out there.”

There have been diminishing returns in the Terminator series in recent years, but the Cowboys will be hoping future installments of the Parsons story are just as satisfying as the first one.