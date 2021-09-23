Miles Sanders limited in practice by chest injury

Getty Images

Running back Miles Sanders landed on the first Eagles injury report of the week.

Sanders was listed as a limited participant due to a chest injury. Sanders was also limited last Wednesday with an ankle injury, but he moved up to full participation for the rest of the week and ran 13 times for 55 yards in last Sunday’s 17-11 loss to the 49ers.

Wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (ankle) and safety Rodney McLeod (knee) were also listed as limited. McLeod has not been active yet this season after tearing his ACL in 2020.

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and center Jason Kelce got rest days Thursday. Defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (illness) and linebacker Davion Taylor (calf) were also out as the team worked to get ready for Monday night’s game against the Cowboys.