NFL must embrace full transparency on taunting calls

Getty Images

The theory behind the emphasized enforcement of the 23-year-old taunting rule makes sense. The NFL’s approach to public communications regarding the rule does not.

The league failed to effectively communicate or explain its decision, for the second time since 2014, to make taunting a point of emphasis. That failure has required coaches to spend time explaining the situation, and it has forced those who generally aren’t inclined to perform gratuitous P.R. services for 345 Park Avenue (e.g., me) to take the heat for trying to get people to understand what the rule is, and what it isn’t.

The league isn’t helping matters. Although it’s possible someone with the league office thinks that leaking to Mike Jones of USA Today that nine of 11 taunting calls made through two weeks were correct, that’s still a failure rate or more than 18 percent. That’s not good.

It’s also not good that the NFL won’t say which nine were correct and which two weren’t. Show us. Tell us. Help us understand it.

This is where the decision to go cheap on the V.P. of officiating gig continues to hurt the league. It desperately needs someone like Dean Blandino or Mike Pereira to appear on radio shows, TV shows, podcasts, wherever to explain this kind of thing. Currently, no one from the league is doing it.

That’s a tremendous mistake, making it so much harder to get the league to persuade fans and media to understand the purpose of the taunting rule (first adopted in 1993) and the reason for emphasizing its enforcement.

So I’m done providing free services on this. The league has the resources and the reasons to clean up this mess. Until it does, I’ll keep pointing out what a mess the league has made by failing to get people to understand why the rule is what it is.