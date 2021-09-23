Nick Gates still in hospital, Joe Judge says leg injury could be career-ending

Getty Images

Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates went to a hospital near the Washington Football Team’s stadium after fracturing his leg in last Thursday’s game and he has set to return to New Jersey.

Head coach Joe Judge said that Gates remains in the hospital after having surgery last Friday and needs to have another procedure to address the injury. Judge said he’d “be lying if I said no” when asked if Gates’ career may be over as a result of the injury.

“We’re confident he’ll be able to come back, but yes, it could be career-ending,” Judge said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Gates started at center in Week One and left guard in Week Two, so the Giants will be starting their third different offensive line combo in as many weeks when they face the Falcons this weekend.