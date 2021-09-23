No Carson Wentz at Colts practice on Thursday

Getty Images

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz could still play on Sunday. For now, he’s not practicing.

Via multiple reports, Wentz is not present at Indianapolis practice on Thursday.

Wentz has a pair of sprained ankles. If he can’t play, the Colts reportedly will use Jacob Eason and Brett Hundley.

Whenever Wentz returns, he needs to pivot sharply toward protecting himself. His right ankle injury happened because he allowed himself to be dragged down by Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. The smartest move is to get rid of the ball before being dragged down by a guy like Aaron Donald.

To avoid future injury, Wentz needs to know when to throw the ball away and hit the deck. There’s a fine line between toughness and recklessness. All too often, Wentz is on the wrong side of it.

As a result, the Colts ended up without Wentz in crunch time on Sunday against the Rams — and they could be without him in three days against the Titans. Which means that they could be headed for 0-3.