Odell Beckham Jr. on his potential return in Week Three: “We’ll see”

USA TODAY Sports

The Browns haven’t officially declared that receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will make his return this week, but it’s sure trending that way.

Beckham spoke to the media for the first time this season on Thursday, but told reporters, “We’ll see,” when asked if he’s going to play against the Bears on Sunday.

Whenever Beckham does make his way to the field, the receiver thinks it’ll be special.

“I’ve worked extremely hard to not only get back but improve and try to be better than I ever have been,” Beckham said, via Jake Trotter of ESPN. “So I’m definitely looking forward to it. It’s been a long time. It’s been a long time in that cave, putting yourself back together. I had a great team around me for the entire process, great support system. And it’s going to be special. Like I said, it’s been a long time.”

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported on Monday that Beckham had a good chance to return in Week Three, provided there were no setbacks. And the fact that the receiver addressed the media is also a positive sign for his availability.

The Browns could always use Beckham, but the need is magnified with fellow receiver Jarvis Landry heading to injured reserve with a sprained MCL.