Posted by Myles Simmons on September 23, 2021, 11:54 AM EDT
The Browns haven’t officially declared that receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will make his return this week, but it’s sure trending that way.

Beckham spoke to the media for the first time this season on Thursday, but told reporters, “We’ll see,” when asked if he’s going to play against the Bears on Sunday.

Whenever Beckham does make his way to the field, the receiver thinks it’ll be special.

“I’ve worked extremely hard to not only get back but improve and try to be better than I ever have been,” Beckham said, via Jake Trotter of ESPN. “So I’m definitely looking forward to it. It’s been a long time. It’s been a long time in that cave, putting yourself back together. I had a great team around me for the entire process, great support system. And it’s going to be special. Like I said, it’s been a long time.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported on Monday that Beckham had a good chance to return in Week Three, provided there were no setbacks. And the fact that the receiver addressed the media is also a positive sign for his availability.

The Browns could always use Beckham, but the need is magnified with fellow receiver Jarvis Landry heading to injured reserve with a sprained MCL.

7 responses to “Odell Beckham Jr. on his potential return in Week Three: “We’ll see”

  1. 99.9% of us would give anything to be in his position with his talent, and he’s a complete jerk about it.

  2. If the Bears can pull out a win on Sunday, it changes the entire NFC playoff landscape. If Cleveland wins as expected, the Bears are who we thought they were.

  4. Typical Obj , “my best season yet” BS. It’s sad how many of my fellow browns fans eat that stuff up. Obj is a tiny 5’9″ that relies on speed and quickness. He is almost 30, he isnt getting better, sorry. He isnt a bad teammate, just a avg football player. Take away his catch and playing in the biggest media market to start his career, and hed be fighting for a roster spot. Not making 15 mil a year. He has robbed the Browns, 50 mil for 1,300 yards and 7 tds. I dont want to hear the hypothetical arguments. Every one in his favor only has hypothetical arguments. He has shown nothing spectacular in 6 seasons.

  5. Mary Kay Cabot making stuff up. Call me not shocked. Too bad Becks doesnt have a QB like Brady, Rodgers, Mahomes or Herbert that could actually get the ball to him

  7. It is too bad that OBJ, who certainly has talent, is such a head case and fragile to boot. He is a cancer to both the fan vase and the team.

    The Giants made a great decision to get ride of him at a good price.

    He could have been a top flight NFL receiver, now all he is going to be is average and eventually a ‘Remember when he …. man what happened to him?’ candidate.

