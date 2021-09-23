PFT’s NFL Week Three 2021 picks

Posted by Mike Florio on September 23, 2021, 11:50 AM EDT
Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers
Two weeks down, sixteen weeks to go, and it’s still as wide open as it could be.

After scoring a 9-7 to 7-9 in in Week One, I blew Week Two to MDS, 11-5 to 10-6.

For the season, I’ve got a one-game lead, 19-13 to 18-14.

Our Week Three picks appear below. I’ll still lead by one game a week from now, because we agree on all 16 games.

Panthers (-8) at Texans

MDS’s take: This would be a close game with Tyrod Taylor at quarterback for the Texans. Not with Davis Mills.

MDS’s pick: Panthers 30, Texans 20.

Florio’s take: Short week. Backup quarterback. Undefeated team with a great defense. Long night for the Texans.

Florio’s pick: Panthers 24, Texans 14.

Cardinals (-7.5) at Jaguars

MDS’s take: I still think Trevor Lawrence has a bright future ahead of him, but he’s been way too inaccurate so far. Kyler Murray, meanwhile, is one of the most exciting playmakers in football.

MDS’s pick: Cardinals 27, Jaguars 17.

Florio’s take: The Cardinals have plenty of things that they need to clean up. It won’t take much to clean things up to win easily against the overmatched Jaguars.

Florio’s pick: Cardinals 31, Jaguars 17.

Colts (+5) at Titans

MDS’s take: The Titans’ defense can give up points to anyone, but the Titans’ offense can score on anyone.

MDS’s pick: Titans 27, Colts 24.

Florio’s take: With a healthy Carson Wentz, the Colts would be in a tough spot. Without a healthy Carson Wentz, the Colts have a huge problem.

Florio’s pick: Titans 30, Colts 21.

Ravens (-7.5) at Lions

MDS’s take: This game will be closer than people are expecting, but in the end the Ravens will grind out a win in the fourth quarter.

MDS’s pick: Ravens 27, Lions 24.

Florio’s take: The Ravens got a signature win on Sunday night against the Chiefs. The worst thing they could do is to fall flat on their faces the following week.

Florio’s pick: Ravens 34, Lions 14.

Washington (+8.5) at Bills

MDS’s take: It’s hard to know what to think of either of these teams given the way they’ve played in their first two games, but I see Buffalo winning a close one.

MDS’s pick: Bills 20, Washington 17.

Florio’s take: The Bills are back on track. But that point spread seems a little bit too large for this one, especially with Washington having extra rest.

Florio’s pick: Bills 28, Washington 22.

Saints (+3) at Patriots

MDS’s take: Are we going to see the Week One Jameis Winston or the Week Two Jameis Winston? I think Bill Belichick will have a good game plan for him.

MDS’s pick: Patriots 14, Saints 13.

Florio’s take: Stop the run, and it’s easier to short circuit Jameis Winston. Bill Belichick will draw it up and make if work.

Florio’s pick: Patriots 22, Saints 16.

Chargers (+6.5) at Chiefs

MDS’s take: Patrick Mahomes will lead the Chiefs to a victory, but a suspect Kansas City defense will give up plenty of passing yards to Justin Herbert.

MDS’s pick: Chiefs 31, Chargers 28.

Florio’s take: A huge early-season AFC West game. The loser lands in last place. Kansas City should win, but the Chargers should keep it interesting.

Florio’s pick: Chiefs 34, Chargers 28.

Falcons (+3) at Giants

MDS’s take: Both of these teams have looked pretty terrible this year, but I see the Giants as slightly closer to turning it around.

MDS’s pick: Giants 21, Falcons 20.

Florio’s take: The Giants finally get on track.

 Florio’s pick: Giants 24, Falcons 17.

Bears (+7) at Browns

MDS’s take: Justin Fields appears likely to start in place of the injured Andy Dalton. He may turn out to be a great quarterback, but I’m not convinced he’s ready just yet.

MDS’s pick: Browns 27, Bears 17.

Florio’s take: The Browns have underachieved. They should be good enough to finagle a win, even if it’s not pretty.

Florio’s pick: Browns 23, Bears 20.

Bengals (+4) at Steelers

MDS’s take: Ben Roethlisberger is struggling mightily and appears to be well past his prime, but the Steelers’ defense will shut Joe Burrow down.

MDS’s pick: Steelers 17, Bengals 10.

Florio’s take: The Steelers are vulnerable, but the Bengal aren’t ready to take advantage of it.

 Florio’s pick: Steelers 20, Bengals 14.

Dolphins (+4.5) at Raiders

MDS’s take: The Raiders keep winning close ones, and I think that’s going to continue.

MDS’s pick: Raiders 24, Dolphins 20.

Florio’s take: Without Tua, the Dolphins don’t have much of a chance. (With him, they wouldn’t have had much of a chance, either.) Just win. Baby.

Florio’s pick: Raiders 27, Dolphins 17.

Jets (+10.5) at Broncos

MDS’s take: Teddy Bridgewater has been one of the most pleasant surprises of this NFL season, while Zach Wilson has a lot of work to do.

MDS’s pick: Broncos 28, Jets 20.

Florio’s take: The Broncos half-assed their way through the Week Two win over the Jaguars. For their home opener, the Broncos finally hit their groove — and move to a surprising 3-0.

Florio’s pick: Broncos 27, Jets 13.

Buccaneers (+1) at Rams

MDS’s take: In one of the marquee games of this young season, the Buccaneers will remind everyone who the top team in the NFC is.

MDS’s pick: Buccaneers 24, Rams 21.

Florio’s take: The Bucs could lose focus on this one, with New England showdown looming. With Tom Brady on the team, it likely won’t.

Florio’s pick: Buccaneers 27, Rams 23.

Seahawks (-2) at Vikings

MDS’s take: Two teams coming off heartbreaking losses will play one down to the wire, with the Vikings getting the close win this time.

MDS’s pick: Vikings 21, Seahawks 20.

Florio’s take: Minnesota needs this one, badly. They finally get a home crowd. That will give the defense the boost it needs.

Florio’s pick: Vikings 27, Seahawks 24.

Packers (+3.5) at 49ers

MDS’s take: Aaron Rodgers doesn’t get to play the Lions every week.

MDS’s pick: 49ers 21, Packers 14.

Florio’s take: The Packers beat the 49ers last year, but the 49ers had too many injuries. This year, the Packers have too many holes — especially on defense.

Florio’s pick: 49ers 27, Packers 20.

Eagles (+4) at Cowboys

MDS’s take: Dak Prescott makes one more big play than Jalen Hurts in what should be an exciting NFC East rivalry game.

MDS’s pick: Cowboys 31, Eagles 28.

Florio’s take: Dallas is hitting an early-season groove. The Eagles will be hitting an early-season wall.

Florio’s pick: Cowboys 28, Eagles 20.

7 responses to “PFT’s NFL Week Three 2021 picks

  1. Panthers over Texans – Panthers looking ready to play early in the season and only getting better; Texans seem to just want to get the season over with…

    Patriots over Saints – Rarely does Winston bounce right back the next game, The Patriots will likely learn from what the Panthers did so dominantly and Jones is clearly the better qb!

    Falcons over Giants – Why? They are both dreadful teams right now But the Falcons showed a little life against the reigning SB Champs last week; The Giants played a close one with Washington who also had a losing record last year…

    Bucs over the Rams – Should be a great game… 2 top NFL winning teams going at it between the lines.. Brady talent and experience gives them the edge!

  3. The Lions will keep things fairly close in the first half, but Lamar will take over in the second half.

    Ravens 33
    Lions 20

    Carolina is this week’s Survivor pick. See Florio’s write up.

  4. Lock of the week: Steelers 24 to 10 over the Bengals. I have the Steelers defense getting two pick sixes in this one to seal a win over the lowly Bengals.

    Upset of the week: Washington over the Bills 17 to 14 Something tells me this will be an ugly low scoring affair with Washington’s pass rush being the difference.

    Patriots 27 Saints 13 Jameis will throw several picks in his own territory allowing Harris to run over the Saints to victory.

  6. The Football Team makes a stand and takes down a toxic Bills Team. Bills aren’t all on the same page thanks to the Anti Vax dudes

  7. All picks the same. You guys should start picking against the spread – make things a lot more challenging and fun. Just a thought. Enjoy your work.

