Raiders list Josh Jacobs as non-participant in Thursday’s practice

Earlier on Thursday, it looked like running back Josh Jacobs had at least done a little work in the Raiders’ second practice of the week. Jacobs was spotted in a red, non-contact jersey during the portion of practice open to the media, though he left the field after a set of drills.

Now the Raiders have listed Jacobs as a non-participant in the day’s session.

Jacobs (ankle) hasn’t practiced since Las Vegas’ Week One victory over Baltimore — a game he almost missed due to an illness. Kenyan Drake and Peyton Barber split the work at running back last week, Barber leading the team with 13 carries.

Guard Richie Incognito (calf) also remained out of practice as did safety Dallin Leavitt (concussion) and safety Roderic Teamer (ankle).

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (hamstring) was upgraded from limited to full on Thursday. But linebacker

Nick Kwiatkoski (concussion), defensive end Carl Nassib (pectoral/toe), and defensive tackle Darius Philon (knee) remained limited.

According to multiple reporters at practice, safety Johnathan Abram left the session briefly during the media window but returned. The Raiders listed Abram as a full participant with an Achilles issue.

Quarterback Derek Carr (ankle), fullback Alec Ingold (fibula), defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (knee), and right tackle Alex Leatherwood (back) were also full participants.