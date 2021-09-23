Raiders waive linebacker Marquel Lee

Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders waived linebacker Marquel Lee on Wednesday.

Lee’s release opened a roster spot for the addition of tackle Jackson Barton, who the Raiders signed off the New York Giants practice squad.

Lee returned to the Raiders initially as a part of their practice squad earlier this month after spending the offseason with the Buffalo Bills. Lee missed all of the 2020 season due to injury after being the season on the physically unable to perform list.

Lee has appeared in 35 career games with 19 starts for the Raiders after being selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.