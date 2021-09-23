Report: Brett Hundley took majority of starter reps for Colts on Wednesday

USA TODAY Sports

Apparently, the Titans need to prepare for three different quarterbacks.

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Colts practice squad QB Brett Hundley took the majority of starter reps in Wednesday’s practice. If starter Carson Wentz is not able to play due to his two sprained ankles, then both Hundley and Jacob Eason could both see time against Tennessee on Sunday.

The Colts have until Saturday to elevate Hundley to their gameday roster. Pelissero reports a final decision on whether or not Wentz plays may not come until Sunday.

Hundley has been with Indianapolis since July 31, when Wentz had to undergo surgery to repair his broken foot. Hundley spent the rest of training camp with the club and signed with the practice squad at the start of the regular season.

Hundley’s experience is reportedly a factor in his potential playing time. A fifth-round pick in 2015, Hundley started nine games for Green Bay in 2017 — albeit with middling results. He completed 61 percent of his passes for 1,836 yards with nine touchdowns and 12 interceptions that season, compiling a 3-6 record as a starter.

While Eason is the team’s backup, he’s inexperienced. That showed last week when he threw an interception to Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey on his second passing attempt last Sunday.

Wentz did not participate in Wednesday’s practice after undergoing aggressive treatment on his ankles. It’s unclear if he’ll be able to participate at all this week, but there is a possibility he plays against Tennessee even without practicing.

Wentz sprained both of his ankles during the Week Two loss to the Rams. Wentz’s right ankle was injured late in the game when the quarterback was twisted down by defensive tackle Aaron Donald. His left ankle was sprained earlier in the contest, but Wentz was able to play through it.