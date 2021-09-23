Report: Jason Pierre-Paul likely out this week with shoulder injury

Getty Images

Buccaneers edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul missed Wednesday’s practice with a shoulder injury, posting a cryptic message about a “setback.”

But the news doesn’t appear to be too bad for the veteran defender.

Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Pierre-Paul received a second opinion on his shoulder and the recommendation was rest. Though there hasn’t been a final decision, Pierre-Paul is likely out this week to give his shoulder time to heal.

Pierre-Paul has played 88 percent of Tampa Bay’s defensive snaps in 2021, recording nine total tackles and a pass defensed. He’s now in his 12th season and fourth with the Buccaneers.

He was a Pro Bowler last season after recording 9.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, a pair of interceptions, six passes defensed, and four forced fumbles.

Tampa Bay heads to Los Angeles this weekend to play the Rams.