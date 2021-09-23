Report: Jaycee Horn breaks foot

USA TODAY Sports

It didn’t look good when Jaycee Horn couldn’t put weight on his right foot, and the news is not good for Horn.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports the initial diagnosis is a broken foot for the rookie. It is too early for the Panthers to know the timetable for Horn’s return.

Horn, the eighth overall choice, went down on a non-contact play with 10:57 remaining in the third quarter. He immediately pointed to his lower leg and called for help.

Horn could not put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the field.

He finished the night with two tackles.

Horn made three tackles, an interception and a pass breakup in the first two games.