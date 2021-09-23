Report: NFL satisfied that nine of 11 taunting penalties were correct calls

USA TODAY Sports

The NFL has no immediate plans to modify enforcement of taunting. The coaches subcommittee wanted taunting as a point of emphasis this season. The Competition Committee agreed. Officials now are enforcing it.

Officials have thrown 11 flags for taunting in two weeks, the same number of taunting fouls called in the entire 2020 season.

Mike Jones of USA Today reports that a review by the league found only two of the penalties failed to meet the league’s criteria for taunting. Jones’ source would not reveal which two fouls were incorrect.

Two possibilities are: 1. Texans tight end Jordan Akins was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct for spinning the ball after a first down catch. Other players in other games did not receive penalties for the same gesture. 2. Chargers receiver Keenan Allen took exception to Bradlee Anae‘s hit to Allen’s earhole, and Allen received a taunting penalty.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and Washington coach Ron Rivera, both of whom are on the Competition Committee, are among those who this week defended the move to make taunting a point of emphasis.