Robert Saleh: Teddy Bridgewater is one of the league’s underrated starting QBs

Getty Images

It’s only been two games, but so far Teddy Bridgewater has made the Broncos right for selecting him as the winner of their preseason quarterback competition.

Denver is 2-0 with Bridgewater completing 77 percent of his passes for 592 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Bridgewater’s 8.5 yards per attempt is nearly a yard higher than he averaged last year in 15 games with Carolina.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh is preparing to face Bridgewater this week and told Denver media on his opposing coach conference call that the Broncos couldn’t ask for much more out of Bridgewater.

“He is, to me, one of the more underrated starting quarterbacks in this league,” Saleh said, via George Stoia of the Colorado Spring Gazette. “Yes, he was a first-round pick and all that, and he had that terrible injury, but ever since then, the league has a tendency to kind of tag people with a stigma. But his release is super quick, he’s very accurate, he’s a tremendous decision-maker, he’s got mobility — I mean, he is everything you’d want out of a starting quarterback. … He really is a fantastic quarterback and there’s a reason Denver being 2-0 and racking up over 400 yards per game on offense, is not a fluke.”

Denver is averaging 27 points per game in their two wins over the Giants and Jaguars — two teams that are hardly world-beaters, but their players get paid, too. And unless Saleh’s team improves significantly between Weeks Two and Three, Bridgewater and the Broncos are a good bet to remain undefeated heading into Week Four.