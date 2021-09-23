Steelers OC Matt Canada: I need to be better

Getty Images

After the Steelers lost to the Raiders last Sunday, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said that he didn’t play “good enough” to get the team a victory and has to play better in the future for the team to enjoy better results.

Roethlisberger isn’t the only one who feels like he fell short in Week Two. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada sounded a lot like the quarterback when he spoke to the media on Thursday.

Canada said it was “great” that Roethlisberger felt that way before pointing the finger at himself.

“I think I need to be better,” Canada said, via the team’s website. “We lost the game. The plan was what it was. We thought we had matchups. We thought we had things right. I told the offense, ‘We didn’t win, I’ve gotta, we’ve gotta do better.’ We gotta win, that’s all that matters is winning.”

Roethlisberger’s dealing with a pectoral injury that kept him out of practice on Wednesday, so he may not get a chance to be better this week. If he’s not, Canada’s ability to put players in the right spot to perform will be all the more important.