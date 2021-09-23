Tommy Tremble rushing touchdown extends Panthers lead

Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers extended their lead to 14-6 over the Houston Texans on a jet sweep handoff to tight end Tommy Tremble late in the third quarter.

Tremble came in motion and took a quick hand-off from quarterback Sam Darnold around left end as a great lead block from Ian Thomas sprung him into the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown.

The touchdown capped a nine-play, 91-yard drive from Carolina that included a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty on Christian Kirksey and 25-yard pass from Darnold to Alex Erickson. Erickson spent time with the Houston Texans before being released at the end of training camp.