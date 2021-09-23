Trae Waynes returns to practice

Getty Images

At long last, cornerback Trae Waynes has participated in a regular-season practice for the Bengals.

Waynes signed a free-agent deal with Cincinnati in March of 2020, but was placed on injured reserve with a season-ending pectoral injury before the season began. Then he suffered a hamstring injury in this year’s training camp that sidelined him for weeks.

But Waynes was on the field on Thursday, practicing in a limited capacity according to the team’s injury report. That indicates there’s a chance Waynes could play in Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

The news is not as good for receiver Tee Higgins (shoulder) who missed his second day of practice in a row. Guard Xavier Su’a-Filo (knee) also remained out of practice.

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (groin) remained limited in Thursday’s session.