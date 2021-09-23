Tyler Lockett not looking for spotlight after fast start for Seahawks

Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett probably should get more recognition than he does as one of the league’s most productive pass catchers.

Lockett has a knack for making difficult catches and big plays as Russell Wilson‘s most trusted target in Seattle’s passing attack.

After posting a franchise record 100 receptions last season, Lockett is off to a blistering start for the Seahawks. Lockett is second in the league in receiving through two weeks with 278 yards and three touchdowns.

But while Lockett is making a bit more noise on the field, he’s more than happy to remain out of the spotlight.

“The only thing that’s different is like everybody’s trying to start talking about me,” Lockett said, via Tim Booth of the Associated Press. “I just want to kind of chill and not be in front of the camera. I just want to kind of do me.”

Lockett is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in Seattle. Over the last three years, he’s caught 28 touchdowns, which ties him with Mike Evans for fourth-most in the NFL over that span. Only Travis Kelce (40), Tyreek Hill (39) and Davante Adams (34) have caught more. But while DK Metcalf might be the more physically impressive target in Seattle, it’s Lockett that continues to be Wilson’s most productive target.

Lockett believes the team’s new offense under offensive coordinator Shane Waldron is an even better fit for him than what Seattle has run in previous seasons.

“I’ve been given a little more freedom to be able to do a lot of stuff that I did back in college. And I haven’t had that freedom like I used to,” Lockett said. “So now I’m just more comfortable and being able to do the stuff that I used to do because that’s how I always played.”