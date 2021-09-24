Amari Cooper returns to full practice Friday

Getty Images

Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper returned to a full practice Friday ahead of the team’s NFC East showdown with the Eagles on Monday night.

Cooper’s bruised ribs limited him Thursday.

“We’ve got a good feeling about Amari playing and think that he’s been out there practicing and feel like he’ll be able to work through it,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Friday afternoon, via Mark Lane of WFAA. “He’s tough and feels good about it, and feel like we’ll be able to have him for the game.”

Cooper has 16 catches for 163 yards and two touchdowns this season.

The Cowboys added receiver Simi Fehoko (knee) to the injury report but as a full participant.

Defensive end Dorance Armstrong (ankle), tackle Ty Nsekhe (illness), safety Donovan Wilson (groin) and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (knee) remained out of practice.