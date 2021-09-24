Bradlee Anae placed on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Cowboys won’t have defensive end Bradlee Anae Monday night after he was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Anae is the 12th player the Cowboys have placed on the list. They also were without defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for two preseason games after he tested positive for the virus.

The Cowboys also will play without reserve defensive end Dorance Armstrong (ankle) and reserve defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (knee). Starting defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is on injured reserve.

They do get their other starting defensive end back this week as Randy Gregory has returned from the COVID-19 reserve list.

“If it ain’t one thing, it’s another,” Gregory said Friday, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “I mean, look. Like I said, the landscape has been like that since last year. Thankfully, guys are vaccinated, try to avoid stuff like that and get back quicker. Next man up.”