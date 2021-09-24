Brian Flores: Tua Tagovailoa is getting a little better every day

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss at least this week’s game against the Raiders with fractured ribs. But the quarterback is apparently making steady progress in his recovery.
“He’s getting a little better every day,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Friday, via Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “We’re kind of in this day-to-day space and we’ll have a little bit more time to make a decision, to gather some more information.”
To this point, the Dolphins have not placed Tagovailoa on injured reserve, which would sideline him for at least three weeks. There’s a possibility Tagovailoa could come back sooner than that with pain-killing injections and the use of a flack jacket to protect his injured ribs.
“Those are all conversations that you have to have with a situation like this. I think with Tua, it’s day-to-day and we want to see how he’s doing every day,” Flores said. “Is he making improvement? And that kind of gives us a lot of the information we need to make those types of decisions.”
Miami will have Jacoby Brissett start at quarterback against Las Vegas in Week Three.