Christian McCaffrey has hamstring strain, Panthers don’t yet know the severity

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey exited Thursday night’s game early with a hamstring injury, and the team doesn’t know whether he’ll miss any additional time.

Carolina coach Matt Rhule said after the game that McCaffrey will undergo additional testing.

“Christian strained his hamstring. I don’t know the severity yet,” Rhule said. “The minute it happened they said ‘He’s out for the game.’ I just saw him, he’s moving around, but we’ll have an MRI or something to see what the severity is.”

Rhule indicated that if McCaffrey misses time, it could affect the Panthers’ passing game more than their running game.

“Christian can kind of do everything. I think the biggest thing with him is they have to account for him in every passing route,” Rhule said. “Christian’s amazing in his ability to win one-on-ones.”

McCaffrey signed a four-year, $64 million contract extension with the Panthers last year but played in just three games last season because of ankle and shoulder injuries. Now another injury has the Panthers concerned about McCaffrey missing time.