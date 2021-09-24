Colts place Jordan Glasgow on injured reserve, promote Antwaun Woods

Getty Images

The Colts already had ruled out linebacker Jordan Glasgow for Week 3. Glasgow has a concussion.

On Friday afternoon, the team placed Glasgow on injured reserve. He is eligible to return after missing three games.

Glasgow, 25, played both games this season, making two special teams tackles. He has seen action on 35 special teams snaps but none on defense this year.

In 15 career games over the past two seasons, Glasgow has played 303 snaps on special teams. He has yet to see his first snap on defense. Glasgow has 11 career tackles.

The Colts elevated defensive tackle Antwaun Woods to the active roster from the practice squad to take Glasgow’s spot on the roster.

Woods signed with the Colts’ practice squad on Sept 7. He participated in the team’s 2021 offseason program and training camp. Woods was originally signed by Indianapolis as a free agent on May 11.

He has appeared in 40 career games with 32 starts in his time with the Cowboys (2018-20) and Titans (2016-17) and has totaled 83 tackles, four tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one pass defensed and two fumble recoveries.