Darrell Henderson’s availability will depend on pain tolerance

Getty Images

Running back Darrell Henderson has a rib cartilage injury and the Rams don’t know if he’ll be available for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Henderson didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday and head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Friday that the team will “be smart” about how they use him on Friday. McVay said that Henderson is set to be a game-time decision and that his pain tolerance will be the determining factor in a call to play him.

Sony Michel and Jake Funk would be in line for expanded roles if Henderson isn’t able to play this weekend and McVay has indicated that Henderson isn’t likely to see his typical workload if he does play.

McVay also said that linebacker Leonard Floyd (ankle) is expected to play despite not practicing on Wednesday or Thursday.