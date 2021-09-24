DeAndre Hopkins will be a game-time decision on Sunday

Getty Images

Cardinals receiver A.J. Green may have plainly stated, “Hop don’t miss games” earlier this week. But there’s a chance DeAndre Hopkins won’t play against the Jaguars on Sunday.

According to several reporters, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Hopkins (ribs) will be a game-time decision.

Hopkins was not spotted during the portion of Cardinals’ practice open to media on Friday morning. He did not participate on Wednesday or Thursday this week.

Hopkins caught four passes for 54 yards with a touchdown, playing 97 percent of the offensive snaps in the Cardinals’ 34-33 victory over the Vikings last week.

He has 10 catches for 137 yards and three TDs so far in 2021.

Kingsbury also noted that cornerback Byron Murphy will be a game-time decision in Week Three. Murphy (ankle) missed Thursday’s practice but was on the field for Friday’s session.