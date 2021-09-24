DeSean Jackson: I know I can bring some special things to the Rams

Getty Images

Through two games, Rams receiver DeSean Jackson has caught only two passes for 21 yards. Jackson was barely on the field in last week’s win over the Colts, playing just three snaps.

Head coach Sean McVay said earlier this week that he has to do a better job of getting Jackson involved in the offense. On Thursday, Jackson told reporters he’d like to show he’s capable of contributing.

“I was a little frustrated, I mean being a playmaker and being someone who’s had a lot of success in this league,” Jackson said, via Gary Klein of the L.A. Times. “I just want to just do what they brought me here to do which is help the team win.

“The first two games, we didn’t really need it. But there’s going to be games where things are going to be needed. I still feel like I can play at a high level, and I know I can bring some special things to this team.”

Jackson, 34, played under McVay when the head coach was Washington’s offensive coordinator from 2014-2016. The receiver said there’s no “bad blood” with McVay over his lack of usage, as the club figures out how to best utilize him.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has primarily targeted receiver Cooper Kupp in the first two weeks, with 21 of Stafford’s 56 passes going Kupp’s way. The Eastern Washington product has 116 receptions for 271 yards with three touchdowns. Robert Woods is second on the team with eight catches and has 91 yards.

As for Jackson, he expects to see more playing time against Tampa Bay on Sunday.

“This week you’ll see a little more action from me,” Jackson said. “The biggest thing is, as long as we’re winning, we’re happy and everybody is contributing and doing what they can, that’s all that really matters. … I just want to win and contribute the best way I can.”