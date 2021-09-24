Emmanuel Sanders named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP

Getty Images

Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has been named the NFLPA’s Community MVP for this week.

Sanders relaunched his charitable foundation at an event at the Harriet Ross Tubman School in Buffalo this week. He donated $20,000 to the foundation, which focuses on mentorship, education, and healthy living for children from financially disadvantaged families.

Sanders also became a spokesperson for the Field & Fork Network and will work with the group to address healthy eating, food access and child hunger.

“When I entered the NFL, I knew I wanted to give back because so many people gave back to me when I was growing up,” Sanders said in a statement. “Along with the other Community MVPs, the mission of my foundation will offer support and opportunities for many deserving kids.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Sanders’ foundation or a charity of his choice and he will be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.