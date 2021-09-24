Frank Reich: Carson Wentz was limited in Friday’s practice, will be a game-time decision

Getty Images

The Colts may have their starting quarterback in Week Three after all.

After reporters spotted quarterback Carson Wentz going through drills at Friday’s practice, head coach Frank Reich said Wentz is likely to be a game-time decision on Sunday.

“Carson Wentz was limited today and we’ll see how he responds over the next 24 hours,” Reich said, via Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com.

The head coach added, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star, that he thought Wentz looked OK in Friday’s practice.

“I’m a little surprised we’re at this point, to be honest,” Reich said.

Wentz sprained both of his ankles in last Sunday’s loss to the Rams, though his right ankle is worse off than his left.

If Wentz is unable to play, the Colts have Jacob Eason and Brett Hundley available at quarterback. Though Eason is on the active roster and served as the backup for the first two games, Hundley reportedly took first-team reps this week as a member of the practice squad.