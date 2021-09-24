Jalen Ramsey prepares for “the GOAT,” but all games are the same to him

Getty Images

On one hand, Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey knows he’s facing the greatest quarterback of all time on Sunday. On the other hand, he’s taking the game no more seriously than any other.

Asked by reporters on Friday whether he’s “a little more amped up” in going against Brady, Ramsey said, “I take every game serious to be honest with you. There’s not one game that’s more important than the other for me, personally. That’s just how I play. Like I love every bit of every game. So I take it all just as serious as any other game. But, it’s definitely cool though. It’s cool to be playing against somebody who you believe is the greatest ever do it.”

It’s also cool that Ramsey’s team’s are 2-0 in the regular season against Brady. Ramsey was quick to rectify that stat when someone mentioned he’s undefeated against Brady.

“That’s false actually, because he for sure beat me in the AFC Championship game before, which was the most important one,” Ramsey said. “The two regular-season games, I’m not going to say they didn’t matter because I feel like every game matters personally, to me it does. I think this is my fourth time playing Tom. Like I said, he is Tom Brady. He is the greatest to play the game, so there is just a lot of respect there. He does a good job of leading his team, having his team ready to play. That’s one thing that I respect even more is just his team’s always ready. No matter who it is.”

Ramsey sees absolutely no difference in Brady this season.

“He’s doing a great job,” Ramsey said. “Just leading his team. That’s probably the most important thing is leading this team and doing the things that he needs to do, being an elite quarterback in the NFL. Doing good, getting the ball out quick. Those guys are playing well. Tom Brady, I don’t know what else to say. Tom Brady. You know what I mean?”

I definitely know what you mean, Jalen. Brady is the best ever, at any position. Some are already saying he’s the best player in any sport, ever. That may be premature. Soon, it may not be.

Standing in the way of No. 8 for Brady will be the Rams, both now and potentially in the postseason. While the postseason remain months away, Sunday’s game is as significant as any early-season game could be.