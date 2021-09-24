Jamison Crowder, Denzel Mims will be game-time decisions for Jets

Getty Images

The Jets played without wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Denzel Mims in Week Two and they’re not saying whether either of them will be in the lineup for Week Three.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh called both players game-time decisions at his Friday press conference, although there are different reasons why they’ll be Sunday calls. Crowder is trying to return from a groin injury while Mims was a healthy scratch last weekend.

“We’ll see how it all works. I’m pumped for Denzel and the week he’s had,” Saleh said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

If Crowder does play, it’s hard to see how Mims would be in the lineup. He didn’t play last week and there’s no obvious reason why the team would make a different choice with Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, Keelan Cole, Braxton Berrios, and Jeff Smith this time around.

Mims was a second-round choice last season and started eight games as a rookie, but it would seem the change in coaching staffs hasn’t worked out well for him.