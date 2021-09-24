Jaylon Ferguson tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

It looks like the Ravens won’t have one of their depth pieces at outside linebacker in Week Three.

According to Jamison Hensley of ESPN, Jaylon Ferguson has tested positive for COVID-19. Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com was the first to report there was at least one positive test among Baltimore’s 53-man roster with contact tracing ongoing.

If an unvaccinated player is determined to be a close contact, he will have to go on the reserve/COVID-19 list. That would make the player ineligible for Sunday’s game against Detroit.

Ferguson is in his third season out of Louisiana Tech. A third-round pick in 2019, Ferguson appeared in 14 games in each of his first two seasons. He played 10 defensive snaps in Baltimore’s season-opening loss to Las Vegas but just one in the victory over Kansas City last week.