Joey Bosa is questionable to face Chiefs

Getty Images

The Chargers will be trying to stop Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Kansas City offense on Sunday and they may be doing it without the help of Joey Bosa.

Bosa missed a third straight day of practice with foot and ankle injuries on Friday, but the team has left the door open for him to play without practicing. He has been listed as questionable for the trip to Arrowhead Stadium.

While Bosa was listed as a non-participant, head coach Brandon Staley said the team “find out a lot more” based on how he feels after Friday.

“It has responded well. It is sore, but it loosened up. He did more today,” Bosa said, via Fernando Ramirez of SI.com.

Cornerback Chris Harris (shoulder) will not be on hand to try to slow down the Chiefs’ passing attack. Defensive lineman Justin Jones (calf) is expected to miss the game after being listed as doubtful.