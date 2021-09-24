John Lynch doesn’t rule out adding Richard Sherman “down the road”

Getty Images

Cornerback Richard Sherman hopes to get another chance to play in the NFL. He deserves one. 49ers G.M. John Lynch seems to agree.

“He handled himself incredibly well,” Lynch said of Sherman’s recent comments regarding a July domestic incident, via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News. “He had a momentary lapse and has to be held accountable for that; he understands that. He also has a decade of doing good for people and overcoming challenges.”

That doesn’t mean Lynch is ready to offer Sherman a job.

‘We’re good with where we are at,” Lynch said regarding the team’s cornerbacks. “Who knows? We could need him down the road. Most of all, I’m pulling for him and his family. He’s going to overcome this and do great things.”

Sherman spent three seasons with the 49ers after starting his career in Seattle. Most recently, he has been linked to the Buccaneers.

Eventually, injuries will open the door for Sherman, somewhere. The question he’ll have to ask himself is whether to take the bird in the hand or wait for a chance with a team that may be more of a contender.