Kadarius Toney: I feel pretty good about my role with Giants

Getty Images

Giants first-round pick Kadarius Toney made an Instagram post after last Thursday’s loss to Washington that many took as an indication that he was unhappy with a role that called for him to play 19 snaps without touching the ball.

On Thursday, Toney opened up his press conference by saying the post was about an unspecified “personal matter” and not about his role in the offense. Toney lost two yards on two catches in the opener, but said he feels “pretty good” about his role in the offense at this point in the season. He repeated that when asked if he’d like to be on the field more often and that “if you all don’t see the progression or whatever coming along by now, I guess you all won’t ever see it.”

“Yeah, a play would be pretty good,” Toney said. “As far as me taking that [as] the first thing on my mind as soon as I wake up, not really. I wake up every day, come in, do my job, do what I can every day to increase my role, increase my ability every day. I don’t really need justification from everybody about what I’m doing because I understand what’s going on.”

Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett said Toney will “be a piece of what we’re doing” against the Falcons this weekend, although it’s unclear if that will be a bigger piece than it has been during their 0-2 start to the season.