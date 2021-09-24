Kenny Golladay, Evan Engram questionable for Giants

Getty Images

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay‘s had a frustrating start to his Giants tenure and a hip injury could add to that frustration this weekend.

Golladay was limited in practice all week because of the injury and he was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report before Sunday’s game against the Falcons. Golladay had seven catches for 102 yards in the first two games.

If Golladay can’t play, tight end Evan Engram might have a chance to help fill in for him in the passing game. Engram missed the first two games of the year with a calf injury, but returned to practice this week and is listed as questionable after three limited sessions.

Linebacker Cam Brown (hamstring) is out and safety Nate Ebner (quad) is listed as questionable.