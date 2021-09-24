Matt Rhule: Jaycee Horn “broke some bones” in his foot

USA TODAY Sports

A report on Thursday night indicated Panthers first-round pick Jaycee Horn broke his foot during the team’s 24-9 win over the Texans and head coach Matt Rhule confirmed the nature of the cornerback’s injury after the game.

Rhule said that Horn “broke some bones” in his foot and that doctors would do a “full workup” to determine the extent of the injuries. Rhule said he doesn’t believe that Horn suffered a Lisfranc injury, but that he was unsure about any recovery timeline at this point.

“I have no idea,” Rhule said. “I honest to goodness have no idea.”

The Panthers also had safety Juston Burris go down with a muscle pull and Rhule said he was also in the dark about how long he’ll be out of the lineup. The Panthers also had running back Christian McCaffrey leave with a hamstring injury, so it sounds like they’ll need every minute of their extra time off before facing the Cowboys in Week Four.