Matt Rhule provides updates on Christian McCaffrey, Jaycee Horn, Juston Burris

USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers won the game Thursday night, but the victory was an expensive one. Carolina lost three players who will miss significant time.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule provided updates on running back Christian McCaffrey, safety Juston Burris and cornerback Jaycee Horn.

Horn will have the longest absence of the three, and Rhule did not rule out the foot injury to the rookie being season ending. In any event, Horn will miss months.

He broke three bones in his foot in a non-contact injury, and according to Rhule, Horn and his family are discussing whether to have surgery or not.

McCaffrey injured his hamstring and is out a few weeks. Rhule said, via David Newton of ESPN, that he doesn’t know whether McCaffrey’s absence will be “one, two, three or four weeks.”

Rhule did not rule out injured reserve for McCaffrey.

Burris also could land on injured reserve with a pulled groin.

The good news for the Panthers is veteran cornerback A.J. Bouye is expected to be ready to play next week against Dallas. Bouye served a two-game suspension and was inactive Thursday as he works his way back into football shape. With Horn out, though, the Panthers will need Bouye.