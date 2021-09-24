NFL announces there will be a Monday night Wild Card game

Getty Images

Word on Thursday night was that the NFL would hold a Wild Card playoff game on Monday night this season and the league made it official on Friday morning.

The league will hold it’s first Monday night playoff game on January 17 to wrap up Wild Card weekend. That game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET and the league said that the broadcaster for the game has not been determined.

CBS and NBC are each set to broadcast two Wild Card games while FOX and ABC/ESPN will both be handling one game. Two games will be played on Saturday and three on Sunday before things wrap up on Monday night.

The expansion to a 17-game regular season helped clear the way for the move to Monday night. In past years, the NFL would have a conflict with the college football title game, but pushing things back a week opened the spot for the league.