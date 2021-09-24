NFL announces there will be a Monday night Wild Card game

Posted by Josh Alper on September 24, 2021, 9:15 AM EDT
Wild Card Round - Seattle Seahawks v Philadelphia Eagles
Word on Thursday night was that the NFL would hold a Wild Card playoff game on Monday night this season and the league made it official on Friday morning.

The league will hold it’s first Monday night playoff game on January 17 to wrap up Wild Card weekend. That game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET and the league said that the broadcaster for the game has not been determined.

CBS and NBC are each set to broadcast two Wild Card games while FOX and ABC/ESPN will both be handling one game. Two games will be played on Saturday and three on Sunday before things wrap up on Monday night.

The expansion to a 17-game regular season helped clear the way for the move to Monday night. In past years, the NFL would have a conflict with the college football title game, but pushing things back a week opened the spot for the league.

  1. I will like it when they expand the playoffs to 24 teams, host playoff games in London England, and also have Thursday night playoff games. This league gets better by the day.

  3. So whomever wins that Monday night game will be at a competitive disadvantage. Less time to rest and prepare for the next round when the season is already wearing players down. So much for player safety.

  4. And let me guess…the winning team will play on the following Saturday against the team that played on the previous Saturday.

    Additionally the winner will be an east coast team (or west coast) playing someone on the other coast and then has to go back to that other coast to play that Saturday game.

  5. I assume at least one or two of those teams that wins on Sunday would have to play on Saturday. So, if the Monday night winner had to play the following Sunday, it would be the same days off as those going from Sunday to Saturday.

  6. catchanotherpassadams says:
    September 24, 2021 at 9:30 am
    So whomever wins that Monday night game will be at a competitive disadvantage.
    —————————–
    The Monday night winner will play on Sunday of the following week. No different than the Sunday winner playing on a Saturday of the following week.

  7. Anyone else getting the feeling the NFL doesn’t know what they are really trying to accomplish?

  12. So whomever wins that Monday night game will be at a competitive disadvantage. Less time to rest and prepare for the next round when the season is already wearing players down. So much for player safety.
    ——
    But they also get a competitive advantage for the first round of the playoffs having an extra day to rest and get healthy, so let’s not get carried away. It’s no different than playing a Saturday game.

  13. To the comment below, the NFL knows exactly and precisely what it is really trying to accomplish: $25B in annual revenues. It is a little over halfway to that target.

    Much more to come, including advertising on uniforms and all manner of changes.

    dcspeedway says:
    September 24, 2021 at 9:52 am
    Anyone else getting the feeling the NFL doesn’t know what they are really trying to accomplish?

  14. Anyone else getting the feeling the NFL doesn’t know what they are really trying to accomplish?
    —–
    Quite the opposite, We know exactly what they’re trying to accomplish. More money. It’s always more money. Honestly I don’t care. 3 games in a row can kind of burn you out and I don’t have to be up early for work so I’ll just use the Monday game as a reason to tip a few

  15. NFL management – It’s like when Papa used to cut the heads of the chickens and let ’em run around.

  16. The fans want Super Bowl Saturday. So of course the league prioritizes the 17 game season and the Monday night wild card. And that winner will get hosed with a Saturday midday kickoff the same week. Integrity of the game.

  17. Mark Cuban’s prediction of the NFL imploding continues to come closer into focus.

  19. Here is any idea…. go back to normal kickoffs and extra points 16 game schedules, 12 playoff teams, 4 teams with playoff bye weeks and play all game within the United States.

