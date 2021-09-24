NFL to reinstate Josh Gordon

Getty Images

Josh Gordon may be back and playing as soon as next week.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL has informed the receiver that he is being reinstated.

Gordon’s latest indefinite suspension had begun in January, after the league rescinded Gordon’s conditional reinstatement. Gordon applied for reinstatement in July and the NFL Players Association recommended Gordon be reinstated earlier this month.

“We are grateful that the NFL appreciates the work that Josh put in and now he has earned another opportunity to be part of this league,” said Gordon’s agent, Zac Hiller, via Schefter. “We are proud of Josh, and I know all the fans can’t wait to see him on Sundays.”

Gordon last played in 2019, appearing in six games with New England and five games with Seattle. Back in 2013, he led the league with 1,646 receiving yards in 14 games with the Browns.

But Gordon, 30, has been subject to lengthy suspensions throughout his career due to violations of the league’s substance-abuse policy. He has played just 63 games since 2012, when Cleveland selected him in the supplemental draft. He’s missed 79 games since 2013.

Gordon has caught 247 passes for 4,252 yards with 20 touchdowns.