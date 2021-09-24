Panthers’ Cam Erving: We’re a team, not the Carolina Christian McCaffreys

Getty Images

If Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey misses significant time with the hamstring injury he suffered on Thursday night, the rest of the team is ready.

That’s the word from Panthers left tackle Cameron Erving, who said after the game that they’re bigger than any one player.

“We’re a football team. We’re not called the Carolina Christian McCaffreys,” Erving said.

Last year McCaffrey missed 13 games and the Panthers had a bad season, but his absence was hardly the only reason: They went 0-3 in the games McCaffrey played in 2020 and 5-8 in the games he missed. This year the Panthers are 3-0 with McCaffrey, and they may have to prove they can keep it going without him.