Panthers working out Duke Johnson

Getty Images

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to miss a few weeks with a hamstring injury, and so Carolina is looking into reinforcements.

The Panthers are working out running back Duke Johnson today, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 28-year-old Johnson spent the last two years with the Texans and struggled through a disappointing season in 2020, gaining just 235 yards on 77 carries. He was briefly on the Jaguars’ practice squad this year.

Chuba Hubbard will likely start for the Panthers while McCaffrey is out, but Johnson can provide some depth at the running back position.