Report: Carson Wentz is expected to start

USA TODAY Sports

The Colts list quarterback Carson Wentz as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Titans. The team is expecting Wentz to start, though.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports the Colts are “gearing him up to start barring some sort of setback tomorrow.”

On Friday, Wentz returned to the practice field for the first time since spraining both ankles against the Rams. Wentz was limited.

Colts coach Frank Reich said Friday he expects Wentz’s availability to be a game-time decision.

“I’m very surprised we’re even at this point, to be honest with you, because Monday and Tuesday were pretty bad,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said Friday, via George Bremer of CNHI Sports Indiana. “Monday, I thought (there was) zero chance. Tuesday, I thought there was a glimmer of hope. We just handled it day by day like we’ve said. We’ve been pretty straight forward with how it’s all come down and pretty transparent. It’s been trying to figure it out. Today was the next step in trying to figure that out.”

If Wentz is unable to play, the Colts have Jacob Eason and Brett Hundley available. Though Eason is on the active roster and served as the backup for the first two games, Hundley reportedly took first-team reps this week as a member of the practice squad.