Report: Christian McCaffrey is expected to miss a few weeks with hamstring injury

A report earlier on Friday indicated Panthers rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn could miss the rest of the regular season after breaking a couple of bones in his foot.

The news is not as bad for Christian McCaffrey, though the running back is still likely to miss time.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, McCaffrey is expected to miss a few weeks with his hamstring injury suffered on Thursday night. Carolina is still running tests on McCaffrey’s hamstring and at this point, the team does not plan to place him on injured reserve. If they did, it would mean McCaffrey would be out for at least three weeks.

McCaffrey missed all but three games last season after becoming just the third player in NFL history to record 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in 2019. McCaffrey recorded 324 yards from scrimmage with a rushing touchdown in Carolina’s first two games before netting 40 more on nine touches on Thursday.

Rookie Chuba Hubbard is the likely starter with McCaffrey out. The fourth-round pick had 11 carries for 52 yards and three receptions for 27 yards against the Texans.