Report: Jaycee Horn likely facing 2-3 month recovery with broken bones in foot

USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers had several players go down with injuries in Thursday’s victory over the Texans and there’s a little more clarity on what one of them is facing for his recovery.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Carolina fears cornerback Jaycee Horn broke multiple bones in the metatarsal area of his foot. Surgery is an option for Horn and he’s likely looking at a two-to-three month recovery period. That would put Horn back on the field either late in the season or the injury could be season-ending.

Head coach Matt Rhule had said after Thursday’s game that the fear was Horn broke “a couple of bones” in his foot. But at that point, the head coach was unsure of Horn’s potential recovery time.

The Panthers selected Horn with the eighth overall pick in this year’s draft and he has lived up to the billing. The cornerback played nearly every defensive snap of Carolina’s first two games before playing 67 percent of them in last night’s contest. He left the game early in the third quarter.

Running back Christian McCaffrey and safety Juston Burris also had to exit Thursday’s game with injuries, though it’s currently unclear how much time they’ll miss.