Report: New Sunday Ticket could allow fans to buy one team’s games

After 27 years of being forced to buy all in order to get some, NFL fans may be able to just buy some of the out-of-market games.

In an article by Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com that focuses on the NFL’s supposed preference that Apple land the Sunday Ticket package, Kaplan reports that the new package could allow fans to buy just one team’s out of market games. Fans also could be permitted to buy stand-alone games.

That’s a huge development, one that most who buy the full package would welcome. They buy it to watch all of one team’s games. They’ve never had the ability to choose anything less than all of them.

The decision to force consumers to buy all of the games has sparked antitrust litigation in the past, and for good reason. Why should a Chargers fan living in Virginia have to buy the entire package if that fan only wants the Chargers games?

Whether it’s Apple or someone else, that feature could be coming. It’s already long overdue. By about 27 years.