Report: New Sunday Ticket could allow fans to buy one team’s games

Posted by Mike Florio on September 24, 2021, 4:36 PM EDT
NFL: AUG 25 Preseason - Chiefs at Bears
Getty Images

After 27 years of being forced to buy all in order to get some, NFL fans may be able to just buy some of the out-of-market games.

In an article by Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com that focuses on the NFL’s supposed preference that Apple land the Sunday Ticket package, Kaplan reports that the new package could allow fans to buy just one team’s out of market games. Fans also could be permitted to buy stand-alone games.

That’s a huge development, one that most who buy the full package would welcome. They buy it to watch all of one team’s games. They’ve never had the ability to choose anything less than all of them.

The decision to force consumers to buy all of the games has sparked antitrust litigation in the past, and for good reason. Why should a Chargers fan living in Virginia have to buy the entire package if that fan only wants the Chargers games?

Whether it’s Apple or someone else, that feature could be coming. It’s already long overdue. By about 27 years.

Permalink 28 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

28 responses to “Report: New Sunday Ticket could allow fans to buy one team’s games

  2. I’d still buy a full package deal. There is nothing like relaxing on a Sunday and channel surfing every live NFL game.

  3. If they are going to make it so you have to view it on an apple product, it’s still bad. Give it to someone who will let anyone on any device be able to purchase it. I don’t want to buy an apple tv just to view it.

  6. Before fans get too excited about this, don’t think that the price is going to be 1/32 of what they were paying DirecTV. The NFL’s going to get their revenue, I can assure you of that.

  7. Interesting !! I wonder if you could buy Red Zone by itself too….

    You have been able to do that for years via the NFL channel

  8. Just don’t do Apple. Why doesn’t the NFL partner with all the major providers in cable and streaming and let anyone buy it.

  9. If it’s Apple they DEFINITELY won’t allow it. If it’s anybody else they PROBABLY won’t allow it. If the NFL is involved at all I wouldn’t hold my breath for anything but more of the same incompetence – they can’t even update their website’s scores/stats/standings on game day. Most clueless and stingiest billionaires ever.

  10. I don’t think you would need an apple product to view it. It will most likely be streamed so you could watch it on any device.

  12. I stopped buying Sunday ticket years ago because I got fed up with having to have Directv which is crap to get it.

  14. I get that eve has an apple of billions of dollars to tempt adam, but they have no real content to offer. The serpent is in the details?

  15. To all of those dummies that say you’ll need an apple device to watch. You know that they have the Apple TV app available in the Google Play store and available on the Amazon Fire Stick, right? They want people to consume their content and make the most money they can, anyway they can. They’ll do the same with Sunday Ticket.

  16. wardo says:
    September 24, 2021 at 4:40 pm
    I’d still buy a full package deal. There is nothing like relaxing on a Sunday and channel surfing every live NFL game.

    ——————————-

    Yea I agree that is nice. I’ve had the ticket for 20
    years. But when I’m not hooked on one game, redzone does it for me. And I don’t have to scramble for the clicker every 2 minutes because of commercials. Makes the relaxing part more relaxing

  18. Yeah here’s a real brain buster. Why don’t you work on offering the ticket on multiple platforms and not just direct tv?

  19. And they’ll announce the pricing as following:

    $400.00 for all games
    $389.99 for your favorite team games only

  20. Even with a full price NFL Sunday Ticket subscription…NFLBite’s interface and reliability was still better.

  21. I guarantee… the value for buying a single team will be FAR less than buying the entire package.

    It will probably be $200 to buy a single team, and $350 (which is a good deal) to buy the entire season for everyone.

  22. I’m cautious of all of this streaming possibilities because where I live is out in the country the internet connection and sole provider is mediocre at best.

  25. It will not come cheap. We are about to find out how much per game the providers think we will pay. Popcorn time!

  26. Why should a Chargers fan living in Virginia have to buy the entire package if that fan only wants the Chargers games?

    —–

    Come on. We should be using realistic scenarios here to make these points. The Chargers don’t have any fans, let alone clear across the country.

  27. Does this mean that when i call customer service in the Philipines they won’t keep me on hold fpr an hour with someone that speaks bad English? Gonna Pass!

  28. Might check if you are a Direct TV subscriber … I was watching week one and two not being a NFL ticket subscriber thinking it was some sort of free weekends but got a advertisement the other day that for being a loyal Direct subscriber I get the NFL ticket for free this season !! 😀

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.