Saints won’t have three assistant coaches Sunday because of COVID-19 protocols

USA TODAY Sports

The Saints had eight assistant coaches miss last week’s game. They won’t have three this week.

Assistant head coach/defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen, pass rush specialist Brian Young and run game coordinator/tight ends coach Dan Roushar will not coach Sunday, the team announced Friday. They remain out with COVID-19.

All of the team’s coaches are vaccinated and can return after two negative tests 24 hours apart.

Jim Chaney (offensive analyst), Declan Doyle (offensive assistant), Phil Galiano (assistant special teams), Curtis Johnson (senior offensive assistant/wide receivers) and Joel Thomas (running backs) were cleared to return this week.

The Saints will miss only one player, with center Erik McCoy (calf) ruled out. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore will return after missing last week’s game. He underwent hand surgery Sept. 14.

Lattimore was a full practice participant Friday after being limited for the team’s past four practices.