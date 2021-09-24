Stepen Ross should do the deal he wants to do for Deshaun Watson

September 24, 2021
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wants Deshaun Watson. Even with 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct and 10 criminal complaints, Ross wants Watson. (And Ross is not happy, we’re told, that word has trickled out regarding his desire to land Watson.)

Ross and his team haven’t pulled the trigger on the trade not because of the uncertainty over Watson’s legal situation but because of the asking price. Presumably, three first-round picks and two second-round picks.

The Texans have remained entrenched in their position, content to trade him now or later, given that the draft picks they get won’t be used until April 2022, anyway. The Dolphins and others seem prepared to wait until March, assuming that the price will still be the price, either in late September or the middle of March.

But will it? Once the dust settles on the current season, some teams will decide to find new quarterbacks. That could result in more teams joining in the bidding for the balance of Watson’s contract. And that could make the price even higher than it currently is.

For now, only the Dolphins want Watson. For now, the Dolphins have no competition.

So just do it. Give the three first-round picks. Although some teams treat unused first-round picks like a treasure map with a money-back guarantee of buried booty, plenty of them end up having fewer compelling contents than Al Capone’s vault.

The Dolphins, for example, had — and used — three first-round picks in 2020. Tua Tagovailoa, Austin Jackson, Noah Igbenoghene. Would the Dolphins send those three players to the Texans for Watson right now? Hell yes. So why not send three future first-round picks in exchange for a sure thing?

That’s what the Rams have done, with multiple players. At the most important position in the game of pro football, and given Miami’s chronic inability to find a franchise quarterback dating back to Dan Marino, it seems like a more than reasonable price to pay for Watson.

Like most owners not named Jerry Jones, Ross insists that he doesn’t directly meddle in football decisions. He doesn’t have to. Those who work for him (and who hope to continue to do so) should be smart enough to figure out what he wants without him having to order a Code Red.

So go ahead, Steve. Say whatever you need to say to send the message to G.M. Chris Grier to break the impasse and get the guy you want. Nice things are expensive. And it would be very nice for the Dolphins to finally have a franchise quarterback.

Even the most ardent member of the Tua Mafia would have to admit that the Dolphins don’t have one. With a phone call, they can get one.

12 responses to "Stepen Ross should do the deal he wants to do for Deshaun Watson

  1. If I were the Texans I would ask for more. Deshaun Watson puts Miami in the Superbowl conversation even if it is later rather than sooner. The Dolphins would get Deshaun on a team friendly contract since the Texans are eating a lot of dead money.

  4. Any trade for Watson would be risky unless there was a clause that nullified the trade depending on what happens with his legal battles. I would be extremely upset if I was a fan of the Dolphins and they traded away multiple high picks only to see Watson got to jail and the team doesn’t have 1. a high caliber starting QB or 2. first and second round picks for 2-3 years.

    This kind of trade has the potential to set this team back for the next decade if it backfires.

  5. Why in the world would someone do something so dumb as to give up 3 first round picks for a guy who by all accounts isn’t playing ball any time soon? And even if he does get on the field soon he could be off it at any moment. We have all seen how godell operates.

  6. I’m confused. You have been arguing that Houston’s asking price is too high and they should lower it to get rid of Watson and they were making a mistake for not doing so. Now you are arguing that Miami should step up and pay that excessive price for a “sure thing”? The only difference is that Tua is now hurt, I suppose, but it was pretty clear he wasn’t doing much for the Dolphins anyway. So I guess Houston was right sticking to their asking price?

  7. Sure! Sounds like a great deal, until you make the trade and the OL that leaks pass rushers like a sieve crush your three firsts and two seconds QB and put him out like what happened to Tua and Joe Burrows last year with Cincy. FIX THE FREAKIN’ O LINE FIRST!

  8. Solution- fire Greer, bring on a competent GM. Greer trashes 2 out of 3 early picks anyways, might as well get a pro bowl player and potentially a MVP candidate out of them instead…

  9. Oh yea, who is going to protect Watson? The problem is not the QB play, but the Dolphins inability in 20 years to build an OLine. Tannehill proved this. Now trade away the ability to build in the Draft and pay Watson a hefty contract and then what?

  10. Why on earth would you trade for a QB that has a serious chance of doing time. And even if he skates that, who knows when he’s gonna play, or if. Why would you put your team in a position to bring in all the press and baggage that comes with it? And why would you waste a top 5 pick if you’re just gonna give up on him 15 games into his career? Why take Tua in the first place if he had bad hips in college? Bad teams stay bad for a reason.

  11. Here’s the thing, as a Dolphins fan people keep clamoring for a QB. In reality, we have NO running game. I would rank our RB’s 31/32 behind Atlanta. Todd Gurley, Ezekiel Elliot, Mark Ingram, all would have helped our offense. We have no running game, so when expected to pass, what do you think will happen? I’m disappointed that Management/Coaching thinks it’s best to just plug players in the backfield with no continuity. Heck, Latavius Murray would’ve been an upgrade, but let me guess, we passed on him too…

