Tom Brady should take a page from the Aaron Rodgers playbook and speak his mind

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers has had plenty to say in recent weeks. Although we reserve the right to disagree with the things he says, it’s great that Rodgers will say things directly. Clearly. With no one close to him speaking on his behalf.

Yes, Rodgers used a few surrogates during the offseason (James Jones, John Kuhn, e.g.). Ever since Rodgers showed up for training camp, he’s talking a blue streak now, Jack.

In contrast (and I have to give Chris Simms credit for raising this with me), Tom Brady has been sending messages through his father and, most recently, his trainer.

Consider Alex Guerrero’s eyebrow-raising quote to the Boston Herald. “The interesting thing I think there — and this is just me, an outsider looking in — it was like Bill [Belichick] never really . . . I think his emotions or feelings never evolved with age. I think in time, with Tom, as Tom got into his late 30s or early 40s, I think Bill was still trying to treat him like that 20-year-old kid that he drafted. And all the players, I think, realized Tom was different. He’s older, so he should be treated differently. And all the players, none of them would have cared that he was treated differently. I think that was such a Bill thing. He never evolved. So you can’t treat someone who’s in his 40s like they’re 20. It doesn’t work.”

The preface by Guerrero — that he’s an “outsider looking in” — is laughable. As far as Brady is concerned, he’s as inside as it gets. Guerrero is Brady’s long-time trainer. Guerrero is Brady’s TB12 business partner. Guerrero is the godfather of Brady’s son.

Guerrero’s words surely match Brady’s thoughts. But there’s no way, in the days preceding Brady’s Week Four return to New England, that Brady will say what Guerrero said. Asked about Guerrero’s comments on Thursday, Brady said positive things about playing in New England and adroitly attributed Guerrero’s remarks to him being “protective” of Brady.

So is Guerrero being “protective” by embellishing or fabricating, or is he saying exactly what Brady believes? I’d bet on the latter.

Indeed, Brady has said he rarely speaks his mind. And that’s fine. But if he has something to say about Belichick (and clearly he does), Brady should do what Rodgers is doing: say it directly, and not through a family member or a close friend.

Brady won’t do it. And he doesn’t need to, not with Guerrero ready, willing, and able to say the things Brady won’t say.