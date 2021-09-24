Zach Wilson: I don’t think it’s challenging to be safer with the football

Getty Images

After Zach Wilson threw four interceptions in last Sunday’s 25-6 loss to the Patriots, head coach Robert Saleh said he wanted Wilson to embrace playing boring football at the expense of swinging for the fences with every throw.

On Thursday, Wilson said that he has embraced his coach’s directive heading into this Sunday’s game against the Broncos. He said he knew there would be challenges in his transition to the NFL and that there were “things I’d have to adjust and keep getting better at” in order to develop into the quarterback the Jets want him to be.

“I don’t think it’s necessarily challenging, it’s just being smart with the ball and understanding those situations in games like that,” Wilson said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “There weren’t check downs on some of those interceptions, right? It’s not just, hey, check the ball down. It’s being smart with the ball. How can you throw it away or get rid of it? That’s what I’m applying for this next week.”

The Broncos made life miserable for first overall pick Trevor Lawrence in last weekend’s win and the defense won’t make it easy on Wilson as he tries to right the ship in his third professional start.